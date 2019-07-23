Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Maintained by Frigate Ventures Lp; As Paychex (PAYX) Valuation Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 1.12M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company's stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03 million, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 1.91M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares to 111,030 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Serv Lc has invested 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 727,488 were reported by Willis Invest Counsel. 150,500 are owned by Franklin. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bank owns 8,858 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.13% or 39,148 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assocs Limited Oh has invested 0.96% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 22,617 shares. Fil holds 174,994 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd stated it has 290 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 53,261 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 690,782 shares. Moreover, Texas Cap Bank Incorporated Tx has 0.65% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,429 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.01 million activity. $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN. Vossler Jennifer R. sold $784,577 worth of stock or 10,755 shares.