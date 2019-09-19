Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Has Boosted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose, Family Management Has Upped Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 124,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 243,395 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, up from 118,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 599,620 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 131.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 21,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 37,010 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 16,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 859,224 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Forte Cap Llc Adv invested 0.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability holds 0.69% or 19.90 million shares. Fincl Architects reported 19,707 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.03% stake. 42,411 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advisors. Bkd Wealth Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 7,228 shares. North Star Invest Corporation reported 17,093 shares stake. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,710 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management invested in 1.17% or 2.91M shares. Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 0.14% or 5.40M shares. Security Natl Trust reported 6,100 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 75,451 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 167,763 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) by 31,811 shares to 56,525 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).