Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding Boosted by Pecaut & Company; Prescott Group Capital Management Position in Skechers U S A (SKX) Trimmed by $660,000

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (SKX) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skechers U S A Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 1.78 million shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has declined 2.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 19/04/2018 – Skechers 1Q Net $117.7M; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Hits The Ground, Down 28%; 26/04/2018 – Skechers USA, Inc. vs Adidas AG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Distribution Bottlenecks Threaten to Steal Momentum; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Pinches Investors; 19/04/2018 – Skechers Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS SINKS 16% POST-MARKET AS 2Q REV VIEW TRAILS ESTIMATES; 22/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS SEES 2Q EPS 38C TO 43C, EST. 54C; 05/03/2018 Air France Returns For Third Year As Official Sponsor Of The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 881,554 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.