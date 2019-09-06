Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Value Rose, King Luther Capital Management Raised Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 7,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 631,245 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.99 million, up from 624,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $258.07. About 131,547 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 1.12M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 15,505 shares to 411,555 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 13,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,825 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “As stock soars, could Martin Marietta be eyeing another buy? – Triangle Business Journal” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 4,083 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 1,137 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 81,597 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 8,931 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 8,823 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus owns 153 shares. 5,504 are owned by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 1.68M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rr Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 6.69% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 279,500 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 0.41% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 1.35 million were reported by Epoch Inv Prns Inc. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Alkeon Mgmt Lc has 0.28% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 278,073 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1,400 shares.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Control of Genworth Canada – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.