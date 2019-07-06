Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Pecaut & Company Lifted Its Stake by $2.93 Million; Palisade Capital Management Holds Position in Sm Energy Co (SM)

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 73,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 889,329 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55M, up from 816,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 2.73 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies Gets Defensive in Massive Deal With Raytheon – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Spirit Realty Capital Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; SM Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SM Energy raises Q2, full-year production guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,685 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Inc. 1492 Cap Mngmt stated it has 75,708 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 252,567 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 27,853 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 2.90M shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Signaturefd has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bartlett And Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 6,760 shares. Sei Invs owns 16,621 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0% or 12,650 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 26,745 shares. 7,518 are held by Van Eck Assocs Corp. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). The Japan-based Nomura Holdg Incorporated has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W also bought $127,121 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares.