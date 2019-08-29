Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $2.93 Million as Market Value Rose; D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Its Radius Health (RDUS) Position by $17.05 Million as Shares Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 2030.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 897,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 941,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78M, up from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.27% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.46. About 448,301 shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. 12,800 shares were bought by Hopfield Jessica, worth $246,190 on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Glenmede Tru Na has 1,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 44,300 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 582,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farallon Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 25,959 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 4.11 million shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi owns 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 20,000 shares. Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 74,825 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division owns 510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 259,940 shares. Dafna Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.36% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 81,995 shares. 21,551 are held by Invesco.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc (Put) by 461,387 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 20,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,508 shares, and cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT).