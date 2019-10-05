Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Mad River Investors Cut Position; Investment House Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $314,811 as Share Price Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 2,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 328,790 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.05 million, up from 326,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Llc invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Mgmt reported 66,219 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 7,003 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 462,407 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.03% stake. Channing Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,705 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. First Citizens State Bank Trust has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 3.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Dallas Secs Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Asset Inc holds 19,966 shares. 131,466 were reported by Susquehanna Int Llp. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.19 million shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Advsr Limited holds 27,934 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California reported 248 shares.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,526 shares to 5,035 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,320 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

