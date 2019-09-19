Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Mad River Investors Cut Position by $1.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Archon Capital Management Has Decreased Zix (ZIXI) Position by $4.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 507,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The hedge fund held 50,049 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 557,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 44,794 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 105,808 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 390,174 shares to 598,185 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 62,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $5.01M for 21.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ZIXI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 2.16% more from 36.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 136,470 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Llc has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 10,252 shares. 651,643 were reported by Northern Trust. Next Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Zebra Limited Com holds 11,733 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Llc owns 0.07% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 269,127 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 48,621 shares stake. Thb Asset Management reported 572,667 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Gmt invested in 0.01% or 24,250 shares. 15,600 are held by Heritage Invsts Corp. California State Teachers Retirement owns 82,300 shares. 1,874 are owned by Group One Trading Ltd Partnership.

