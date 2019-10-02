Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Mad River Investors Cut Holding by $1.15 Million; As Omnicell (OMCL) Shares Declined, Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.09 Million

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 48,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 100,442 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25M for 34.36 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.42% or 204,769 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Federated Invsts Pa reported 80,675 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Us State Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 28,304 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.06% or 90,874 shares in its portfolio. The Us-based Champlain Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Rmb Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% or 23,481 shares. Sawgrass Asset Llc invested in 0.09% or 22,780 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Ny stated it has 403,400 shares. Natixis owns 89,315 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 36 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 440,424 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 125,614 shares.