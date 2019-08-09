Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Northwest Investment Counselors Increased by $472,689 Its Position

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. (BAM) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 40,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 123,522 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 164,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20,090 shares to 199,088 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 46,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.