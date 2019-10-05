Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Holding; Scout Investments Cut Paychex (PAYX) Position by $3.21 Million; Share Price Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 39,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 193,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89M, down from 232,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.80M shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 56,358 shares to 143,083 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 39,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS).

