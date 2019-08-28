Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Raised Its Holding in Harsco (HSC) by $605,320

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 379,906 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, down from 385,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 897,560 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 139.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 30,266 shares as the company's stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 51,901 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 21,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 561,373 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19,040 shares to 16 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 17,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,305 shares, and cut its stake in April 19 Puts On Fxe Us At 108 American (Put).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management owns 75,451 shares. Invesco Limited holds 506,247 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 78,691 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 23,346 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited has invested 0.06% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 268,974 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Com owns 22,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Limited Company has 14,303 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 32,793 shares. The California-based Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp holds 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 28,302 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 2,333 were reported by Whittier Trust Co. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.06% or 643,639 shares in its portfolio.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 68,377 shares to 246,535 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 34,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).