Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Frigate Ventures LP Raised Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Loeb Partners Cut by $581,450 Its Holding

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 94.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 10,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 10,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 6.11 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 322,347 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.48% or 193,772 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0.82% or 7,970 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 53,900 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Dept holds 64,699 shares. Mitchell Cap owns 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,781 shares. National Pension Service holds 4.15M shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 43,097 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & has 53,856 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 227,592 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,681 shares or 0.01% of the stock. S&T Bank Pa owns 72,267 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,474 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication holds 0.18% or 412,974 shares in its portfolio. Spc holds 0.49% or 38,543 shares.

