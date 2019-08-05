Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder Frigate Ventures LP Has Increased Its Position by $348,036; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holder Linden Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.69 million shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.08M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IRWD SEES 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COS. POST SEPARATION; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Energy’s Biggest IPO This Year – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “Northeast Ohio needs to up its game: site selectors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn) by 4.45 million shares to 17.26M shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Idx (Call) (IWM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc 3 15Dec22 (Prn).