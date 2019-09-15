Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holder East Coast Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Bank Hapoalim Bm Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $314,496

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11M, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 13,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, down from 15,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s massive data breach is ‘opening a can of worms’; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 30/03/2018 – Facebook: Will Advertising Revenue Fall? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Reports that Federal Trade Commission is Investigating Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Gets High Marks for Washington Performance; 22/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: #BREAKING: Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22,434 shares to 31,080 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,202 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Glob Invest Company holds 0.9% or 20,002 shares in its portfolio. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6.48 million shares. Victory Capital reported 805,388 shares. Sfe Counsel stated it has 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 210 shares. 106,885 are owned by Washington Trust. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 2.59M shares or 1.86% of the stock. First LP accumulated 1.63% or 4.48M shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1,975 shares. Vision Management Incorporated holds 1,388 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 1.35% or 2.81M shares. Nokota Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.74% or 418,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 85,255 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 104,500 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.35% or 4,521 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 297 shares to 10,017 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer: Why Facebook Is A Winner From Apple’s Product Launch – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.