Brookfield Asset Management Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Roku – Class A (ROKU) Sellers Increased By 16.79% Their Shorts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 29.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 135,300 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 589,800 shares with $15.54 million value, up from 454,500 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 1.55 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU) had an increase of 16.79% in short interest. ROKU’s SI was 8.17M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.79% from 6.99 million shares previously. With 11.93M avg volume, 1 days are for Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s short sellers to cover ROKU’s short positions. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 5.14 million shares traded. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 133.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 16/04/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE IN ROKU; 16/04/2018 – Roku skips higher on Point72 stake, ESPN deal; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 24/04/2018 – ROKU – WILL “SOON” MAKE ENHANCED VOICE SEARCH FEATURE AVAILABLE TO ROKU USERS IN UK; 25/04/2018 – Roku Video Ads Are 67% More Effective Per Exposure Than Linear TV Ads, New Study Finds; 09/05/2018 – Roku 1Q Rev $136.6M; 24/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ANNOUNCED ARRIVAL OF ROKU STREAMING STICK+ IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Roku: Mai Fyfield Elected to Roku Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. The company has market cap of $15.13 billion. The Company’s platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of June 30, 2017, the firm had approximately 13.3 million subscribers.

Among 4 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Roku has $13400 highest and $53 lowest target. $88.33’s average target is -32.13% below currents $130.15 stock price. Roku had 19 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) on Thursday, August 8 to “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. Rosenblatt upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

More notable recent Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analyst Issues a Rare Mea Culpa on Roku – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “I Love Roku Stock, but Here’s Why I Sold Some After the Earnings Pop – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku Lost a (Profits) Battle, but Is Winning the (Living Room) War – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Roku Stock: Next Stop, $150? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Roku Stock Is Just Getting Started – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) stake by 73,100 shares to 229,444 valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Falcon Minerals Corp stake by 595,659 shares and now owns 649,241 shares. Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.