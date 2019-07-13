Brookfield Asset Management Upped Its Ventas (VTR) Stake; ARAFURA RESOURCES NL ORDINARY SHARES AU (ARAFF) SI Decreased By 68.73%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 81.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 1.69M shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 3.76 million shares with $240.16 million value, up from 2.07 million last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.03 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 2,200 shares to 626,862 valued at $86.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 1.19M shares and now owns 208,307 shares. Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) was reduced too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11. CAFARO DEBRA A also sold $4.36 million worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas (VTR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas announces $800M of university-based developments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 48,709 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 1,997 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.12% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 9.06M shares. Illinois-based Blair William Communication Il has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 12,398 shares. Hl Fin Service Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 38,757 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 67,774 shares. Duncker Streett & accumulated 11,816 shares. 2.52 million were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Bbr Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,150 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Regal Inv invested in 4,358 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group reported 68,084 shares. Hilltop has 8,840 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,232 shares.