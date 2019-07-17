Brookfield Asset Management Upped Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Stake; As Kimco Rlty (KIM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Presima Has Cut Its Holding

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 1.96 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 973,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.05 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 470,501 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 15,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 21,884 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 18,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 530,564 shares stake. United Ser Automobile Association owns 15,935 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Co holds 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 6,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 203,170 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 13,376 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Garland Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 2.62% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 80,905 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,666 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 220,267 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 662 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Com owns 9,785 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.07% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods Announces Ted Klinck Promoted to President – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Highwoods executive hired as new business operations chief for U.S. Olympic Committee – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 16, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Avnet, Inc. (AVT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.78M shares to 52 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 472,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.23M shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 230,925 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 24,635 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 94,735 shares. 1,990 are held by Legg Mason. Schulhoff And Inc has 75,553 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.06% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) or 36,035 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 50,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.73M are owned by Hsbc Plc. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0% or 3,692 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,789 shares stake. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.2% stake. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.07% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).