Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Transcanada (TRP) by $15.61 Million; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 354,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.68M, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 976,862 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 300.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 125,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93 million, up from 41,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 1.03M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Forget Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED): This 1 Stock Has Dividend AND Growth Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransCanada Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TransCanada declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Are Book-Value Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 191,600 shares to 6.13 million shares, valued at $197.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 235,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Analysts await TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRP’s profit will be $696.35M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by TC Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Lc owns 3,436 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 1,357 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Massachusetts-based Bollard Group Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Dorsey Whitney Co Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 60 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Texas Yale accumulated 45,112 shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Assetmark owns 73,108 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 381,140 shares. First Allied Advisory Service owns 7,870 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 62,591 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. First Bankshares holds 3,849 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 26,056 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) by 1.34M shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.73M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).