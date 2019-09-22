Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by $102.74 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 1,407 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58,000, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 28.33M shares traded or 1278.20% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 3.44M shares to 30.23M shares, valued at $425.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 62,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.43M for 16.54 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 35,539 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 15,676 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Conning reported 92,523 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bankshares, West Virginia-based fund reported 15,909 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 2.81 million shares. Carroll Assocs holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 0.28% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 4.22M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Com. 739,490 were accumulated by Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Lmr Partners Llp has 0.69% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 463,800 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp invested in 7,298 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh accumulated 113,549 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Rafferty Asset Llc has 0.05% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 66,110 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 20,783 shares to 283,634 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,452 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

