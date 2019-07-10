Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $14.51 Million as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Lifted Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 725,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.89M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.90 million, down from 14.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 8.71 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 440,409 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA REAFFIRMS BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 382,311 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 53,038 shares. Td Asset has 159,749 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 1.10M shares. Pnc Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 309,710 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 10,550 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 13,000 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Paloma Prns reported 42,527 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 425 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 173,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 18,333 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Obseva Sa.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Acadia’s FDA Boost Is Just The Beginning, Piper Jaffray Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on September 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ACADIA Pharma up 11% premarket on positive mid-stage pimavanserin data in MDD – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRM, ACAD, ALS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Invest Management has 3.32 million shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 198,351 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has 0.71% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 268,620 shares. Oxbow Advsr Llc has invested 0.69% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 128,844 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 225,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 809,558 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Northeast Consultants holds 34,072 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 168,650 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Central Comml Bank And Trust stated it has 213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap accumulated 0.18% or 47,248 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 15.53M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp holds 1.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 110,115 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken – Financial Post” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 858,237 shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $30.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 21,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 960,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.09 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.