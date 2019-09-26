Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $13.19 Million; As General Dynamics (GD) Shares Rose, Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 164,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.57M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.57. About 107,516 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 14,531 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 16,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.75. About 199,914 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Ratings of General Dynamics Corporation; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,500 shares to 38,647 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 46,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles owns 21,643 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Com holds 1.06 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 8,775 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 16,767 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 799,649 shares. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca has invested 0.35% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Argent Tru has 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 361 shares. Brown Advisory reported 83,239 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.36% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Honeywell reported 5.82% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Invesco Ltd has 16.69 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 2,946 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 15 – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,573 shares to 39,477 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 11,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EDIV).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.85M for 15.18 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.