Brookfield Asset Management Stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) Has Lifted by $1.47 Million; Aspiriant Has Lowered Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $404,708

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 24.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 19,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 7.32M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 26,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 945,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.16 million, up from 919,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 710,417 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) in Combination with Chemotherapy Met Primary Endpoint of pCR in Pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 Trial in Patients with TNBC – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces EMA Adopts Positive Opinion for KEYTRUDA in Combination with Inlyta as First-Line Treatment for Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “In one release, Merck states laying off 150 â€” and adding 400+ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Could Push Higher in the Weeks and Months Ahead – $100 Is in the Cards – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares to 109,809 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

