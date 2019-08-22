Brookfield Asset Management Stake In Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Was Has Raised; As American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Market Value Rose, Archford Capital Strategies Has Raised by $512,824 Its Holding

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.7. About 552,465 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 37.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 120,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 445,006 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.53M, up from 324,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.19 million shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 600,711 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 144,385 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,575 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.08% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 461,751 are owned by Swiss Bank. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.1% or 85,670 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 8,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 9,401 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated reported 2,128 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 21,819 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv holds 0% or 10 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 520,794 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 333,234 shares to 161,446 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,961 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Llc owns 0.17% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 33,693 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 3.73 million shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 201,248 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Telos Management owns 1,925 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Jump Trading invested in 3,862 shares. Eagle Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.28% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 37,158 shares. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,177 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 487,152 shares. Fincl Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 4,394 shares. 9,013 were reported by Caprock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.33% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 349,002 shares. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 430 shares.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 13,386 shares to 7,266 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,939 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).