Brookfield Asset Management Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Has Raised by $14.32 Million; Umb Bank N A Has Lowered Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Market Value Declined

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,998 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 2.43 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 311,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.20 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 887,061 shares traded or 75.61% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s How EQT Corporation Stock Fell 46% Today but Investors Didn’t Really Lose 46% – The Motley Fool” on November 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.145 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ETRN Closes EQM Incentive Distribution Rights Transaction – Business Wire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Q3 2018 Results Announced For EQM Midstream Partners And EQGP Holdings – Business Wire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century has 391,946 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Regions Financial stated it has 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Jennison Associate Limited Co holds 0.01% or 244,842 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Grp has 0.08% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stone Run Capital Ltd Co invested 0.45% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Van Eck Assocs reported 18,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 68,421 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 161,400 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 228,757 were accumulated by First Trust Ltd Partnership. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 710,541 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Parkside National Bank Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 11,090 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 7,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 21,400 shares to 511,961 shares, valued at $148.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 42,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,688 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 11.48 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 15,078 shares to 67,154 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

