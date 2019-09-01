Brookfield Asset Management Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Increased by $1.46 Million; Joel Isaacson & Company Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.70M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.77 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric Power Provides Stability And Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

