Brookfield Asset Management Raised Its Rayonier (RYN) Position by $3.48 Million; Gentex (GNTX) Stock Price Rose While Sprott Decreased Its Stake by $480,000

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 962,744 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 377,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, up from 261,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 157,349 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 97,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since June 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10,632 activity. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Ryan Scott P had bought 106 shares worth $2,493. Shares for $2,493 were bought by Downing Steven R.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.98 million for 15.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.13% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Strategic Global Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam reported 28,548 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 38,966 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 1.69 million shares. 31,292 are owned by Art Ltd Com. Bernzott Capital Advsr holds 1.30M shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Bartlett Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 276,233 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). American And Management Commerce has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ftb has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Smith Moore Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 16,967 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 65,300 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 23.59 million shares.

