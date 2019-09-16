Brookfield Asset Management Raised Its Cms Energy (CMS) Stake by $2.25 Million; Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Holds Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 39,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 900,682 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.16M, up from 861,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 337,440 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 23 CMS Deadline Extended; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 07/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 44, Form CMS-224-14; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Womack: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 17/04/2018 – CA.:CMS TO ISSUE MEDICARE CARDS WITHOUT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS; 05/03/2018 – Consumers Energy Crews Headed East to Assist in Winter Storm Restoration; 22/05/2018 – NCI AWARDED $44 MILLION HHS PERM RC CONTRACT TO HELP CMS REPORT IMPROPER PAYMENTS

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 1,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 33,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 31,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $218.84. About 400,155 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 146,946 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 2.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,407 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Research Global reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd accumulated 23,201 shares. Oppenheimer Comm, a New York-based fund reported 30,745 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 4,765 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 4,381 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 68 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 1% or 842,618 shares in its portfolio. 4,596 were accumulated by Horizon Limited Liability Company. Oakworth Cap reported 1,553 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 50,747 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 13,700 are held by Cap International Sarl. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company invested in 4,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested in 1.23 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).