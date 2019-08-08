Brookfield Asset Management Position In Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Was Increased; Confluence Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Stock Price Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, up from 755,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 31,482 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $225.28. About 31,204 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 136,308 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $59.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 333,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,446 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $514.67M for 24.49 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 35,476 shares to 210,203 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).