Brookfield Asset Management Position in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Lowered by $2.37 Million as Market Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Holding by $386,536

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 10.82M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 20,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 941,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.91 million, down from 961,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 1.02M shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68 million for 19.05 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15,200 shares to 38,399 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 23,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 216,580 shares. 10,318 were accumulated by Moody Savings Bank Tru Division. Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Carret Asset Management Ltd invested in 3,005 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Ab stated it has 9,856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edmp owns 0.29% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,660 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation accumulated 40,319 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Llc has 28,069 shares. Duff Phelps Invest holds 766,514 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 30,592 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). State Street Corporation owns 14.41M shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak holds 2.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 14,646 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

