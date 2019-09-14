Brookfield Asset Management Position In Carlisle Cos (CSL) Was Has Upped; Kempen Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $582,726

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 2,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 242.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 41,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 58,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $149.29. About 456,773 shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 3,412 shares to 15,361 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redwood Tr Inc Com (NYSE:RWT) by 48,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc Com (LTD).

