Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Stake in Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) as Stock Value Rose; Starr International Co Trimmed Its Position in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million as Shares Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 54.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 341,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 289,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 630,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 105,570 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 16/04/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS – 3-WAY AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXCLUSIVITY ON DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA OF CTT PHARMACEUTICAL’S NOVEL, PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS ADDRESSED MAIL TO DROP 5% TO 6% IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – DEAL ESTIMATED TO BE 2 PCT TO 3 PCT CAD ACCRETIVE IN YEAR ONE; 14/05/2018 – CatchMark: Consortium of Investors Includes BTG Pactual, Highland Capital, Medley Management; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 07/03/2018 – PORTUGAL’S POSTAL SERVICE CTT CTT.LS – FY REPORTED NET PROFIT 27.3 MLN EUROS VS 62.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 1.07 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 53,810 shares to 719,930 shares, valued at $52.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 26,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Granite Lc invested in 0.12% or 213,144 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 1.34M shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 170 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 16,511 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 35,826 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 10,200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,974 shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 29,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 36,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) or 37,688 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,259 activity. Shares for $95,200 were bought by MOSS DONALD S.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.63 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Paragon Cap Limited has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,583 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.47% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 22,936 shares. Smithfield reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 114,068 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.15% stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 901,752 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.03% or 79,190 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 667 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

