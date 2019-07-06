Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Position by $28.25 Million; Market Value Rose; Sio Capital Management Has Upped Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Position by $5.32 Million; Market Value Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 144.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 106,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,156 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 250,276 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Emergent Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMGC); 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBS); 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.68 million, down from 10.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 1.34M shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares to 173,652 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,817 shares, and cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.52 million shares to 26.79 million shares, valued at $411.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 135,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.