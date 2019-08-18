Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding By $6.08 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 5.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 168,813 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 2.67M shares with $98.26M value, down from 2.84M last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $18.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 341,513 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING

Among 2 analysts covering International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. International Game Technology has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $23’s average target is 96.92% above currents $11.68 stock price. International Game Technology had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of IGT in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Friday, March 8 report. See International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) latest ratings:

More notable recent International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Dumping International Game Technology Calls Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IGT Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with Minnesota State Lottery – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Game Technology: More Patience Required – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “International Game Tech (IGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 2.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 1.29M shares traded. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has declined 44.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IGT News: 21/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME 1Q ADJ EBITDA $436M, EST. $404.6M; 21/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC SEES FY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $575-$625 MLN; 08/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME 4Q ADJ EBITDA $452M; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $1.7B-$1.78B; 21/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC QTRLY REVENUE $1,207 MLN VS $1,153 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/05/2018 – IGT Presents Market-Approved Games at G2E Asia 2018; 19/04/2018 – International Game Technology PLC Releases Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting and 2017 Annual Reports and Accounts; 08/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $575 MLN-$625 MLN FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – IGT – NOVOMATIC CAN OFFER GAMES INCLUDING PATENTED GAME FEATURES FROM IGT PORTFOLIO, WILL PAY ONGOING LICENSING FEES TO IGT

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology services and products across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; and produces instant ticket games and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides video lottery terminals , VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; video and traditional mechanical reel slot machines and casino systems to casino operators; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Welltower Inc stake by 568,391 shares to 2.22 million valued at $172.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) stake by 26,315 shares and now owns 945,700 shares. Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) was raised too.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Reports Q2 EPS of $1.23, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “A Top Income Stock for Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.