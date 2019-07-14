Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Holding in Targa Res (TRGP) as Market Value Declined; Hartford Financial Management Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.04M, down from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.12M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 7,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 36,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.54M shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $548.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 455,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

