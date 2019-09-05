Brookfield Asset Management Lifted Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake; Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding by $351,750

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 326,943 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 21,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 960,234 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.84M, up from 939,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 218,028 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 136,308 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $59.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com owns 498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus holds 10,258 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 8,337 shares in its portfolio. 48,731 are held by Royal London Asset Limited. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc holds 16,935 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 24,550 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% or 638 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.69% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Carroll Assoc Inc accumulated 1,299 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 1,673 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 11,648 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 6,506 shares in its portfolio. 106,120 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35M for 19.98 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.