Brookfield Asset Management Lifted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $23.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Blue Fin Capital Increased Its Adobe Com (ADBE) Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 847,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 14.99M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432.83 million, up from 14.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.36 million shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,152 shares to 121,848 shares, valued at $61.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,241 shares, and cut its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.