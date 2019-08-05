Brookfield Asset Management Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP); Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While New England Research & Management Has Cut Position by $1.19 Million

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 17,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 243,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.40M, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 905,125 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bancorp Of The West has 0.06% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Global Advisors Lc holds 1.78M shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2.18M shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 75,677 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 138,538 were reported by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Cohen Mngmt Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Harvest Fund has 2.37% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Franklin Res Incorporated invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northeast Inv Management has 6,753 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 525,234 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.25% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cordasco Network reported 40 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hightower Service Lta, Texas-based fund reported 15,959 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 7,800 shares to 961,800 shares, valued at $114.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,307 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Co owns 1.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 52,894 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co invested in 2,743 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 101,635 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 43,750 are held by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Davis R M has 118,083 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources accumulated 0.26% or 2.90M shares. Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Signaturefd Lc reported 5,710 shares. Wedgewood Pa accumulated 14,676 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 45.85 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 1.59% stake. L S Advisors has invested 0.82% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Garland Capital Management invested in 34,828 shares. Roosevelt Grp holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 124,443 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 15,850 shares to 22,400 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).