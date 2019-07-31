Brookfield Asset Management Increases Stake in Lennar (LEN); M/I Homes (MHO) Holder Q Global Advisors Has Decreased Position

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 291,300 shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 1.92M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73M for 8.56 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.