Brookfield Asset Management Increased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $16.23 Million; As Mercury Sys (MRCY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowered Its Position by $3.34 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 47,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.91M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 194,113 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 238,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.38M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 1.08 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,645 shares. Jnba Advisors holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 100 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 41,047 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Comerica National Bank has 10,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Management owns 457,650 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 91,729 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,116 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 2.43M shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Washington-based Freestone Cap has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Raymond James Associates stated it has 131,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Inc owns 104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,733 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 463,385 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $94.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 20,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 941,576 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,423 are owned by Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability. Eam Invsts Limited Com reported 23,598 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Assocs New York owns 10,000 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 31,326 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,955 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 1.32M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 16,983 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Eaton Vance Management owns 211,834 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 12,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 353,798 shares. 1,595 were reported by Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1,098 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. Colony Grp Ltd stated it has 6,312 shares.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.31M for 63.34 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

