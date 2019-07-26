Brookfield Asset Management Increased Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Valuation Rose; Kennedy (KW) Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.38 Million as Share Value Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 50.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 113,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,010 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 226,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. It closed at $21.23 lastly. It is down 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 243,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.40 million, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 373,803 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 0.01% or 68,106 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 10,219 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 3.23M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 249,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc invested in 0% or 4,960 shares. Eii Cap Mngmt reported 14,829 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation reported 101 shares. Principal Fincl Grp reported 8.17M shares. Ameritas Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,325 shares. Stevens Management LP has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pictet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 20,600 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 472 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Elkhorn Prtnrs Partnership invested in 4.37M shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 409,809 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.75 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider RICKS MARY sold $1.35M. 13,500 shares were bought by Bowen Trevor, worth $282,555 on Wednesday, March 20.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 9,288 shares to 246,600 shares, valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Mtg Cap Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 393,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seven Post Invest Office Lp owns 0.41% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,600 shares. Missouri-based Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, L And S has 0.23% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 27,857 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill reported 35,399 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.19% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Williams Jones & Assocs Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 286,822 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.3% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 743,764 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.95% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Lc has invested 1.72% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,381 shares. Lucas Capital Mngmt has invested 3.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, St Germain D J Com Inc has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,850 shares. Parametric Assoc accumulated 555,987 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 3,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Monetary Grp Inc Inc owns 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 2,000 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 32,500 shares to 790,249 shares, valued at $101.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 695,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).