Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) have been rivals in the Real Estate Development for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 48 0.81 N/A 3.27 14.98 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 12 2.12 N/A 0.76 14.56

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.3% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Summit Hotel Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$57.5 is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 12.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. -0.33% 1.62% 2.36% 15.54% 17.65% 27.77% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. -3.56% -2.46% -4.55% 0.63% -19.55% 14.18%

For the past year Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was more bullish than Summit Hotel Properties Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. beats Summit Hotel Properties Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.