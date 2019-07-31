Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Since Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) are part of the Real Estate Development industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 46 0.80 N/A 2.65 17.96 Invitation Homes Inc. 25 8.27 N/A 0.06 402.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Invitation Homes Inc. Invitation Homes Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Invitation Homes Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.2% Invitation Homes Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Invitation Homes Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Invitation Homes Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 6.12% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with consensus price target of $52. Competitively Invitation Homes Inc. has an average price target of $28.83, with potential upside of 4.95%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is looking more favorable than Invitation Homes Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares and 0% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Invitation Homes Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1.32% -0.9% 10.34% 9.91% 16.47% 24.07% Invitation Homes Inc. 2.17% 0.12% 8.9% 15.02% 7.31% 24.35%

For the past year Brookfield Asset Management Inc. was less bullish than Invitation Homes Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Invitation Homes Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.