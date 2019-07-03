Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) compete against each other in the Real Estate Development sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 45 0.79 N/A 2.65 17.96 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 19 0.91 N/A 1.92 10.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has lower revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.2% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a -0.97% downside potential and a consensus target price of $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares and 69.5% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has 0.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1.32% -0.9% 10.34% 9.91% 16.47% 24.07% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.94% -5.68% -0.45% 3.32% 2.26% 23.7%

For the past year Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.