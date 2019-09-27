Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Touches $54.08 High on Sep, 27; Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) reached all time high today, Sep, 27 and still has $55.70 target or 3.00% above today’s $54.08 share price. This indicates more upside for the $53.80 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $55.70 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.61B more. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 1.39 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO

Among 7 analysts covering Britvic PLC (LON:BVIC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Britvic PLC has GBX 1050 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 944.29’s average target is -3.55% below currents GBX 979 stock price. Britvic PLC had 26 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Numis Securities. Berenberg maintained Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1010 target in Monday, May 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BVIC in report on Friday, May 24 with “Sector Performer” rating. Investec upgraded Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) rating on Friday, May 24. Investec has “Buy” rating and GBX 1025 target. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies upgraded the shares of BVIC in report on Friday, September 13 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) rating on Tuesday, June 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 1000 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. See Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

24/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 1050.00 Initiates Starts

13/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 880.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Upgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.41% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 979. About 467,229 shares traded. Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company has market cap of 2.60 billion GBP. It offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Squash'd, Tango, Teisseire, and TK, as well as Britvic Mixers, Juices, and Cordials brands. It has a 22 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; engages in the wholesale of soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services.

More recent Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Britvic’s (LON:BVIC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 60%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Britvic plc (LON:BVIC): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Britvic plc (LON:BVIC): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $53.80 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. It has a 18.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 6.32% above currents $54.08 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9.