Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Reaches $53.72 High on Sep, 12; Redwood Capital Management Has Lifted Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding

The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) reached all time high today, Sep, 12 and still has $58.55 target or 9.00% above today’s $53.72 share price. This indicates more upside for the $53.99B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $58.55 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.86B more. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 1.18M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 6.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc acquired 80,000 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 1.27 million shares with $26.18 million value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 1.25 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) stake by 732,393 shares to 13.36M valued at $306.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 490,000 shares and now owns 253,000 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 610,532 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc reported 74,773 shares stake. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 135,149 shares. 13,625 are owned by Cna. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Glenview Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 17.92 million shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Synovus Financial holds 63,656 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Inc holds 33,727 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cyrus Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 4.18% or 1.70M shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 208,153 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp holds 1,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity. GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC also bought $16.23 million worth of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 7.04% above currents $53.72 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $53.99 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. It has a 18.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

