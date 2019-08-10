Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Share Value Rose While Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake; As Continental Resources (CLR) Market Valuation Declined, Mitchell Group Raised by $2.44 Million Its Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.64M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74 million shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 1.50 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Carroll Associate Inc owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division stated it has 0.09% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Windward Mgmt Ca owns 149,232 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ranger Investment LP has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Vanguard has invested 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Federated Invsts Pa reported 394,134 shares. Southport Limited Liability holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36,636 were reported by Paloma Partners Mngmt. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 0.09% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 6,815 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0% stake.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 69,350 shares to 180,620 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 76,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,270 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Q2 FRE rises on capital raised in flagship funds – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.