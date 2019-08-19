Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Holding Increased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc; Sarepta Theraputics (SRPT) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Lowered Its Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.64 million, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (SRPT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Theraputics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 683,485 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | golodirsen | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 25,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Limited Co holds 840 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 2,667 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,811 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Qvt Finance LP owns 3,117 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Lp holds 0.59% or 55,791 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 100 shares. 21,734 are owned by Botty Invsts Ltd Co. Blair William & Il owns 19,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 260,790 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 26,883 shares. Sg Americas Secs invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 6,855 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) by 322,178 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 36,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,546 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG).