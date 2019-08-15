Brookfield Asset Management Has Upped Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $64.11 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Boosted Its Position by $566,164 as Stock Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 9.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 86.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 512,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.40M, up from 594,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.45. About 962,667 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 0.15% stake. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Lc reported 0.11% stake. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,089 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Nordea Ab owns 22,132 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 319,754 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 148,631 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 88,747 shares. 1,055 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,240 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 1.50 million shares stake. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 82,254 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 13,759 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,142 shares. Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 126,800 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $229.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 721,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).