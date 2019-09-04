Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding by $2.70 Million; Stock Price Declined; Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Share Value Declined While Dean Capital Management Raised by $361,184 Its Holding

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 59,522 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 73,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The hedge fund held 229,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, down from 302,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 91,148 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 7,262 shares to 13,720 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 33,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,325 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 67.82% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.87 per share. PCH’s profit will be $18.81 million for 34.07 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by PotlatchDeltic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 40,000 shares to 282,837 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 26,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

